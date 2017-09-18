

CTV Winnipeg





Free Wi-Fi on transit buses could be a reality in Winnipeg as early as January of 2018, Mayor Brian Bowman announced Monday.

It’s part of a pilot project that was recommended for approval at a Standing Policy Committee meeting, according to a city release.

If approved, the project would give transit passengers access to free Wi-Fi on up to 12 buses throughout 2018.

The buses would be clearly marked to indicate that Wi-Fi is available, the city said.

The Wi-Fi could also be used to improve safety for both passengers and drivers, and to improve operations such as giving location updates for certain buses, the city said.

The project will cost roughly $300,000, and the committee recommended the funding should come from the 2016 Innovation Capital Fund.

Therefore, the city said the project won’t have an impact on Winnipeg Transit’s operating budget.