

CTV Winnipeg





Strong, potentially damaging winds are coming to parts of southern and west-central Manitoba as early as Tuesday evening, according to Environment Canada.

A wind warning was issued for most of the south and The Pas region on Tuesday morning.

With an incoming intense low pressure system, west winds as strong as 90 kilometres per hour could develop in southwestern Manitoba Tuesday evening and overnight, Environment Canada said.

Warning level winds will likely begin in the Red River Valley, including Winnipeg, early Wednesday morning.

Certain wind prone areas in the lee of the Duck and Riding Mountains are likely to see wind gusts of 110 kilometres per hour or stronger.

Environment Canada said the extreme winds will weaken Wednesday morning in western Manitoba and in the Red River Valley by Wednesday afternoon as the system moves east into Ontario.

Environment Canada warns that the winds could cause damage to buildings, such as roof shingles and windows, or cause tree branches to break.