

CTV Winnipeg





Strong, potentially damaging winds are coming to southern Manitoba on Tuesday evening, according to Environment Canada.

A wind warning was issued for the region on Tuesday morning.

With an incoming intense low pressure system, west winds as strong as 90 kilometres per hour or more could develop in southern Manitoba as early as Tuesday evening, Environment Canada said.

The Duck and Riding Mountain area could be prone to wind gusts of 110 kilometres per hour or stronger.

Environment Canada said the extreme winds will weaken Wednesday morning in western Manitoba and in the Red River Valley by Wednesday afternoon as the system moves east into Ontario.

Environment Canada warns that the winds could cause damage to buildings, such as roof shingles and windows, or cause tree branches to break.