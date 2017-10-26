

CTV Winnipeg





A global wine shortage could be imminent.

Figures from the International Organization of Vine and Wine show that the world production of wine fell by a record 8.2 per cent in 2017.

The drop is being blamed on unfavourable climate conditions, including warmer weather in the winter months in Europe.

Wine production is at one of its lowest levels in several decades.

It is unclear how the shortage will affect wine prices in Canada.