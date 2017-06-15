

CTV Winnipeg





Fashion lovers and bargain hunters will have another option at Grant Park Shopping Centre this summer.

The mall announced Winners is set to open in its west wing on Aug. 15.

Construction has already started on the 22,000 square foot space near the Red River Co-Op.

“Not only does Winners bolster our women’s and home fashion offerings, it brings us great selection in men’s and kids’ fashion, which has been underrepresented at the centre” said Grant Park Property Manager Amanda Campbell. “Our customers will be able to get more for their entire family.”

Winners isn’t the only new addition to the mall. GoodLife Fitness will open at the east end of the mall in the coming weeks, and Fionn MacCool’s Restaurant and Pub is expected to open at the end of June.