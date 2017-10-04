

CTV News





The Winnipeg Airports Authority and the Public Service Alliance of Canada announced Wednesday that an agreement has been reached to bring striking employees back to work.

A release from both parties said the agreement was reached after “extensive negotiations” on the weekend between the two sides. It was ratified by union members at a vote on Wednesday.

“First and foremost we are pleased to be able to find a deal to get our employees back to work,” said Barry Rempel, Winnipeg Airports Authority president and CEO. “Our priorities for this round of contract negotiations were to give WAA the stability needed to move the company forward as our industry changes and evolves. This agreement delivers on these priorities.”

The union was also satisfied with the deal.

Marianne Hladun, regional executive vice-president of the Public Service Alliance of Canada, prairie region, said the agreement addressed the concerns of members. “We are so proud of our members as they prepare to get back to their work.”

Employees will get a 10 per cent salary increase over the six years covered by the agreement, which will expire on June 30, 2022.

The new collective agreement also calls for a “healthcare spending account, increases to the overtime meal rate and standby pay, modernizes terminology, and removes some pre-existing redundant language in the contract,” according to the release.