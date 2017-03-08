Featured
Winnipeg-based RCAF Rescue Technician dead after training accident
Master-Corporal Alfred Barr of 435 Transport and Rescue Squadron died in a training accident near Yorkton, Sask Wednesday. (Photo: Photo credit: 17 Wing Imaging)
Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017 10:18PM CST
A Winnipeg-based Royal Canadian Air Force Search and Rescue Technician has died in a training accident.
According to the Department of National Defense, Master-Corporal Alfred Barr died Wednesday near Yorkton, Saskatchewan.
Barr was a member of 435 Transport and Rescue Squadron at 17-Wing Winnipeg.
His exact cause of death was not been released.
According to a release the Royal Canadian Air Force's Directorate of Flight Safety will be investigating the incident.
It says no further information about the incident will be released while the investigation is taking place.
“On behalf of all 17 Wing Winnipeg and the entire RCAF, I would like to express my condolences to Master-Corporal Alfred Barr’s family, friends and fellow service members,” said Colonel Andy Cook, 17 Wing Winnipeg Commander.
“Master-Corporal Barr was a valuable member of 435 Squadron’s Search and Rescue team, and he will be deeply missed.”
