Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign Sam Hurl, agree to terms with Dan LeFevour
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-signed Canadian linebacker Sam Hurl, right, and agreed to terms with free-agent quarterback Dan LeFevour on Thursday. (Source: Peter Power/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 16, 2017 4:19PM CST
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-signed Canadian linebacker Sam Hurl and agreed to terms with free-agent quarterback Dan LeFevour on Thursday.
Hurl, a six-foot-one, 225-pound Calgary native, returns for a third season in Winnipeg. He has appeared in 30 regular-season games, registering 59 tackles, 14 special-team tackles, five sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble.
The six-foot-three, 230-pound LeFevour is a five-year CFL veteran. He spent last season with Toronto and has also played for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes.
The Bombers also signed defensive back Sam Brown and linebacker Will Smith, both Americans.
