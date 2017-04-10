A Valley Gardens mother said her son had to be taken to hospital after finding a used needle outside.

She said her son found the needle lying under a tree and tried to throw it away himself. However, the needle pricked his thumb.

The boy had to be taken to hospital and treated for possible exposure to hepatitis B.

"The blood transfusion product was what scared me the most," the mother said. "But that's what has to happen to catch it in time."

That wasn't the only needle found lying around in the neighborhood. An area resident told CTV News another used needle was found in late March on a lawn down the street from an elementary school.

"That's really, really scary," said parent Pam Hunt. "I have two kids in this school and lots of other friends in this area, and just knowing that makes me feel sick to my stomach."

The mom said she isn't angry at the person who left the needle lying around, but she never wants it to happen again.

"I'm hoping people that use needles will dispose of them properly, whether it's for diabetes treatment or anything else. They need to dispose of them properly."