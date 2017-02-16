The Winnipeg Transit driver stabbed to death on the job Tuesday morning was awaiting trial on historic sex charges.

Court documents show Irvine Jubal Fraser, 58, was on bail awaiting trial for two counts of sexual assault and one charge of sexual interference

Fraser was arrested in 2013 following allegations he repeatedly sexually assaulted a girl under 14 between 1983 and 1991.

Fraser denied the allegations.

He was released on conditions he stay away from the complainant and show up for court.

A trial was scheduled for November of last year, but when Fraser didn't come to jury selection, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He turned himself in and was re-released on the same conditions.

There were no conditions which prevented Fraser from working alone with children or having contact with children.

Criminal defence lawyer Matthew Gould said that's uncommon but not unheard of for a case like this.

“Perhaps any member of the public would be concerned that an individual facing those allegations would be in a position where there can be unsupervised contact with individuals under the age of 16,” said Gould. “That being said everyone involved in the matter that we're talking about the matter here is innocent until proven guilty so they are allegations and I think that's important to remember."

“Every case revolves around the specific facts included in that case.”

Brian Kyle Thomas, 22, of Winnipeg has been charged with second degree murder in Fraser’s death.

The bus driver’s death has prompted new calls to improve driver safety.

None of the allegations against Fraser were ever proven in court.

The trial was re-scheduled, but Fraser's death prompted the Crown to issue a stay of proceedings in the case.

A city of Winnipeg spokesperson said anytime it becomes aware of charges against an employee it conducts an employment investigation to determine the potential risk to the public and the employee.

The city of Winnipeg refused to comment on Fraser's case specifically saying it can't comment on human resources matters.

The Amalgamated Transit Union said it wasn't aware of the charges against Fraser.

A phone call from CTV News to Fraser’s lawyer was not immediately returned.