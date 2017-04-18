It appears a majority of riders in Winnipeg aren’t afraid to ride the bus, but many want a dedicated transit police force.

A Probe Research poll found 93 per cent of riders feel safe taking the bus. However, that number dropped significantly after dark, as only 18 per cent said they feel very safe at night.

Meanwhile, 64 per cent of people surveyed agree dedicated transit police officers are required.

The city has added additional transit inspectors, police officers and cadets to do random spot checks.

In February, Winnipeg bus driver Irvine Fraser was murdered at a bus stop on the University of Manitoba campus.

Drivers have been calling for more safety features, including transit police. The city is studying what measures are in place now to see what can be done going forward.