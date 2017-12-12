Winnipeg City Council is set to vote Tuesday on raising bus fares and parking rates, while spending a record amount on road repairs.

A special meeting was underway Tuesday morning where delegates and councillors debated the 2018 budget.

The document includes a 25 cent bus fare hike and an hourly parking increase of $1.50.

Mayor Brian Bowman has said the city had to make difficult decisions after the province ended a 50/50 funding deal.

Councillors Ross Eadie and Russ Wyatt have tabled a motion to raise business taxes to slash the fare hike and reduce the parking rate increase.

The budget also includes the annual 2.33 per cent property tax hike, with the majority raised earmarked for roads. Meanwhile, $116 million is pegged for street repairs, which is $11 million more than last year.

There is also a measure to use hotel accommodation tax money to develop a downtown safety strategy.