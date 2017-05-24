Two Winnipeg city councillors want drivers to get a break in school zones on holidays.

Right now the speed limit in elementary school zones is reduced to 30 kilometres per hour Monday to Friday during the school year.

Coun. Shawn Dobson (St. Charles) and Coun. Russ Wyatt (Transcona) want holidays exempt from the bylaw.

Several drivers have complained about receiving a speeding ticket when students are not in class.

Wyatt and Dobson have tabled a motion at city council.