Winnipeg councillors want holidays exempt from school zone speed limit
Two Winnipeg councillors want holidays exempt from the bylaw. (File Image)
Published Wednesday, May 24, 2017 11:36AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, May 24, 2017 11:52AM CST
Two Winnipeg city councillors want drivers to get a break in school zones on holidays.
Right now the speed limit in elementary school zones is reduced to 30 kilometres per hour Monday to Friday during the school year.
Coun. Shawn Dobson (St. Charles) and Coun. Russ Wyatt (Transcona) want holidays exempt from the bylaw.
Several drivers have complained about receiving a speeding ticket when students are not in class.
Wyatt and Dobson have tabled a motion at city council.
