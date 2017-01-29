An Iranian couple studying in Winnipeg is trying to make sense of the new immigration policies put in place by U.S. President Donald Trump this weekend.

U.S. State Department released a statement banning people from seven countries Muslim majority countries entry into the United States.

“Beginning January 27, 2017, travelers who have nationality or dual nationality of one of these countries [Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Iran, Somalia, Libya, and Yemen] will not be permitted for 90 days to enter the United States or be issued an immigrant or nonimmigrant visa. Those nationals or dual nationals holding valid immigrant or non-immigrant visas will not be permitted to enter the United States during this period. Visa interviews will generally not be scheduled for nationals of these countries during this period,” a State Department official said.

Azita Fazelkhah, 29, is from Iran. She came to Winnipeg in September 2014 on a student visa and is working on a PhD in electrical engineering.

“I’m angry, I’m upset, but I’m not scared. Why should I be scared? I’ve done nothing wrong in my life,” she said.

Saturday night, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted that Canada had been working with U.S. officials and said holders of Canadian passports, including dual citizens, will not be affected by the ban.

Sunday morning, Canada’s Ambassador to Washington tweeted again, saying National Security Advisor Michael Flynn told the Canadian embassy that Canadian dual citizens would not be affected.

The ban still applies to Fazelkhah and her Iranian boyfriend. She said she’s spent the last 24 hours absorbed in news coverage, trying to get information, watching footage of people at airports try to make alternate plans.

“I was really concerned,” she said.

Fazelkhah and her boyfriend have a plane tickets to attend a conference in New Orleans from Feb. 11 to 15. The couple planned to visit California and Las Vegas after the conference.

Now she said she doesn’t know what do to.

They still haven't cancelled their bookings, but they said they know they won't be attending the conference in New Orleans, or perhaps ever visiting the United States again.

“I have no idea. It’s not a good situation,” she said.