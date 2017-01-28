It's the end of an era for music lovers. Struggling chain HMV Canada is closing all of its stores across the country, including four in Winnipeg.

Vostok Thomas went to Polo Park after hearing the news. He’s been shopping at HMV since high school.

"A bit of a shock, a sign of the changing times,” said Thomas who is a fan of symphonic metal and classic rock. “Better grab what you can. It will probably be harder to obtain physical music,” he added.

On Friday, an Ontario court approved an application to place HMV Canada into receivership. The company owes nearly $39 million – and is losing $100,000 a day.

About 50 people are losing jobs at Winnipeg’s four stores -- Polo Park, Kildonan Place, St. Vital Centre and Portage Place.

HMV staff told CTV employees are ‘upset’, ‘shocked’ and ‘a little scared about scrambling to find a new job.’

Some employees heard rumours about the company's financial troubles, but didn't expect to be hanging store closing signs so soon, or so suddenly.

HMV Canada has been in business for more than 30 years. It opened its first retail location in 1986 and grew to more than 100 stores across the country.

Self-proclaimed music lover, Madison Maidment, said she couldn’t remember the last time she stepped in an HMV.

She mostly relies on digital downloads to fill her ears with music and started buying vinyl as a new hobby, because she enjoys the shopping experience.

Saturday, she walked in looking for a Frank Sinatra record and discovered Cat Stevens instead.

"I think it's just being [able] to hunt for them, finding, going through here, it always changes, all the time,” said Maidment. ‘You don't know what you're going to find. When you find one that you really want, it's like the best day," she said.

Independent music store owner Greg Tonn operates Into the Music, which has been in business since the late 1980s.

Tonn believes the retail giant's closure could have a wider negative impact.

"The major record labels have all had relationships with HMV and this is probably going to ripple right through the whole industry in Canada," he said.

Still, with HMV’s departure, Tonn said there might be a new retail opportunity in the market. Many buyers he said like having music they can physically hold on to.

HMV Canada employs about 1,340 people, mostly in retail. Legal documents state closing stores must cease operations by April 30.

With files from The Canadian Press