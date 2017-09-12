

CTV News





Winnipeg was one of several Manitoba communities to reach record temperatures on Tuesday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada attributed the heat to an upper ridge of high pressure settling over southern Manitoba. The temperature at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport hit 34 degrees Celsius, breaking a record of 33.3 degrees Celsius set in 1952.

Gretna and Pilot Mount also broke records set in 1995 and 1952 respectively, while Berens River tied a record of 25 degrees set in 1932.

Meanwhile, Carman Manitoba was highlighted as Canada’s hot spot on Tuesday, after reaching 35.7 degrees Celsius.