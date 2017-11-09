Winnipeg City Hall's finance committee was briefed on an early Christmas present for taxpayers.

As CTV News reported earlier this week the Waverley underpass is now estimated to cost $121 million, $35 million under budget.

The committee heard the city's savings portion is $14 million as the project is cost shared with Ottawa and the Province.

But Finance officials cautioned the surplus could come down as there are still risks with foundation and groundwater issues.

On another note, the committee was also told this months snow fall cost the city up to $1.2 million dollars.