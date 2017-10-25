The Winnipeg firefighter charged in connection with allegations of sexual assault has been granted bail.

Manuel Ruiz, 52, has been in custody for more than a month.

He was granted bail Wednesday afternoon under conditions he not have contact with anyone under 18, stay off the internet unless for work purposes and not possess any firearms.

Ruiz’s lawyer Matt Gould said the time in custody has been “extraordinarily difficult” for Ruiz.

“He’s been separated from his friends and family, he’s been separated from his ability to work,” said Gould outside the law courts. “Everything in his entire life has been put on hold and more than that he’s been held in custody.”

Ruiz was arrested last month after three victims came forward with allegations of sexual assault.

Winnipeg police said the first victim was sexually assaulted in 2001, at a jiu-jitsu studio on Sherbrook Street. The victim was a youth at the time.

Investigators said the second victim was a woman who was sexually assaulted between Dec. 2005 and Dec. 2006, at a different location in Winnipeg.

Officers said the most recent victim, who is under the age of 18, was sexually assaulted between Nov. 2015 and Dec. 2015, after the suspect responded to an ad for escort services.

The city confirmed last month Ruiz has been removed from active duty but declined to answer any other questions on the matter.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

READ MORE:

Winnipeg firefighter charged with sexual assaults dating back more than 15 years

"I need you to leave her alone": Winnipeg mother speaks out about daughter's relationship with firefighter