

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg firefighter is off work after coming into contact with what appears to be dangerous drugs.

The president of the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg, Alex Forrest, said the crew member, who was exposed last night, was sent to hospital and treated for a severe reaction.

“A person was in respiratory arrest because of some type of drug overdose, likely fentanyl,” he said. “The firefighters were in close quarters, they went in there. They were dealing with this issue, trying to revive the person, and one of the firefighters had a severe exposure.”

The firefighter still does not feel well enough to go to work and continues to recover.

It still has not been determined what the substance was.