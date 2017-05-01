It appears Winnipeg firefighters and paramedics take less sick time than many of their colleagues.

A report to the City of Winnipeg’s finance committee said the city’s service has fewer sick hours compared to other cities.

Between 2013 and 2015, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service had on average 85 to 89 sick hours per employee, compared to 90 to 93 in other jurisdictions.

Paramedics and firefighters also took less time off for illnesses than some city departments.

The report said between 2013 and 2015, public works, transit, police and water waste had more sick days, as well.