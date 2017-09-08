An anti-immigration rally planned for Winnipeg on Saturday has now been cancelled according to an organizer, but two counter rallies will still go ahead.

The Worldwide Coalition Against Islam Canada intended to hold a march through downtown Winnipeg, according to vice-president Jesse Wielenga.

Speaking on the phone with CTV News, Wielenga said that anti-immigration march has since been called off, due to some of the backlash he’s had to deal with.

Omar Kinnarath is part of Fascist Free Treaty 1, also known as FF1, a group Kinnarath said was organized to track, follow and prevent hate groups from organizing in the area.

After hearing about plans for the anti-immigration rally, Kinnarath said he felt it was important to organize a separate event to speak out against hate.

“In this community we value diversity. We value each other,” Kinnarath said. “And we love each other as neighbours no matter where you’re from, what you look like, what god you believe in or if you believe in God at all.”

The group plans to convene near the University of Winnipeg at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, and hold a short program.

From there, Kinnarath said they will march to the legislature grounds to join with another counter event called the Winnipeg Diversity Rally Against Hate.

That rally is set for 2 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislature. It is also open to everyone.

Speakers of different faiths and from grassroots activists movements will be featured.

Shahina Siddiqui is one of the organizers. She told CTV the intention is to challenge forms of intolerance.

“It’s also important to remember that the majority of Canadians are not racist. The majority of Canadians are not hate mongers,” Siddiqui said.

“And the majority needs to speak up.”

The Winnipeg Police Service said it’s aware of the planned rallies, and that officers will be present Saturday.