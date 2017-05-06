

Winnipeg Harvest is raising concerns about potential Manitoba Hydro rate hikes that could see bills increase by 46 per cent over the next five years.

Hydro has filed an application with the Public Utilities Board for a 7.9 per cent increase in rates starting this August, and then another 7.9 percent increase in April of 2018.

Long-term, Hydro's plan is to ask for 7.9 per cent increases each year for five years.

If granted, an $87 Hydro bill this year, would be over $127 dollars by 2021, an increase of 46 per cent.

Hydro's president has said the increases are needed because of cash flow and debt problems brought on by building two major projects at once, Bipole III and the Keeyask Dam.

Donald Benham, manager of hunger and poverty awareness for Winnipeg Harvest, fears hikes will push more of the working people and seniors to depend on their services.

"Why should the poorest of Manitobans have to pay for the mistakes that have been made by some of the richest Manitobans? We know that these projects were made years in advance and we know that they’ve gone way, way over-budget."

If the PUB decides to approve the 7.9 per cent increase, it would come into effect Aug. 1, 2017 and the next increase would come in on April 1, 2018. This is on top of the 3.36 per cent increase approved in 2016.

The Crown corporation’s debt currently stands at $13 billion. In February, it said that could reach to around $25 billion in the next few years.

As part of its cost cutting measures, Hydro announced it would be cutting 900 jobs, offering buy-outs to staff.