Winnipeg's Infrastructure committee has killed the extension of Sterling Lyon Parkway west, following outrage from area residents.

Dozens of people living in south Charleswood packed the gallery at City Hall for the vote.

The committee voted 4-0 against the project opting instead for the twinning of Wilkes.

The Sterling Lyon alignment would have impacted 96 properties.

Winnipeg CAO Doug McNeil says city staff and an engineering firm hired on the project moved forward with the new route without consulting the neighbourhood or senior city staff.

Charleswood councillor Marty Morantz says he wants the firm and city officials responsible removed from the project.

It's unclear which option costs more as land acquisitions would also be required along Wilkes for the twinning plan.