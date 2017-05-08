

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg man is facing charges following an armed robbery.

Winnipeg police said a man concealing his identity went into a convenience store with a weapon Sunday at 2 a.m. in the 800 block of Cavalier Drive.



He stole an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise. Police said the man fled on foot, but was tracked down by the K9 unit and officers in the 400 block of Hillary Crescent.



The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.



Troy Dean Dumas, 22, is facing charges for robbery and disguise with intent.