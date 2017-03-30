

CTV Winnipeg





A live-stream of a sexual assault on a six-year-old boy has led to charges against a Winnipeg man.

Winnipeg Police say an international investigation uncovered child sexual abuse images involving kids as young as eight months old.

The man is charged with making child pornography, as well as directing another suspect in the United States to commit sexual offences on a six-year-old boy over the Internet via video stream.

The Winnipeg Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit was alerted to the images by the National Centre for Missing Exploited Children. The images had been linked to a Winnipeg IP address.

Police initially investigated a residence in November last year. They found the images and arrested Greg Alan Jamieson, 45, and charged him with possessing and making child pornography.

Jamieson was eventually granted bail and police continued to investigate.

Investigators discovered that an as-of-yet unidentified suspect in the U.S. had been communicating through a popular instant messaging and live-streaming app.

Police said that suspect was being directed to commit sexual assault on the boy by someone in Winnipeg.

On March 2, 2017 police laid additional charges against Jamieson, who now faces charges sexual interference, agreeing or arranging to exploit a child, and agreeing or arranging to make child pornography.

Police are still trying find out the victim’s identity and location. Anyone with information can submit it to Cybertip.ca.