A Winnipeg man is facing drug charges in connection with a carfentanil overdose death in a Richmond West home.

Police responded to a house in the first 100 block of Kinlock Lane for reports of two men in medical distress.

The two men were taken to hospital. A 21-year-old was admitted in critical condition, but has since been released. A 22-year-old was later pronounced dead.

Police said it’s suspected both men ingested carfentanil.

Members of the Winnipeg Police Clandestine Lab Team searched a home on Nov. 22. They seized drug paraphernalia and substances later confirmed to be hydromorphone, carfentanil, and fentanyl.

Police searched another home on Nov. 26, where they found a package delivered to a resident there. The package was seized and later determined to contain fentanyl.

Brian Cheung, 33, from Winnipeg was arrested Wednesday and charged with a slew of drug related charges.