Winnipeg man charged in string of bank robberies
Published Tuesday, June 27, 2017 10:30AM CST
A 39-year-old man is facing armed robbery charges after a number of businesses and financial institutes were robbed, police said.
Two businesses and five banks reported the thefts between February and June.
Police said in all cases, a disguised man threatened staff, and the Winnipeg Police Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation.
Rakesh Rakesh, 39, from Winnipeg was charged with a slew of offences, including three counts of armed robbery.