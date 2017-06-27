

CTV Winnipeg





A 39-year-old man is facing armed robbery charges after a number of businesses and financial institutes were robbed, police said.

Two businesses and five banks reported the thefts between February and June.

Police said in all cases, a disguised man threatened staff, and the Winnipeg Police Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation.

Rakesh Rakesh, 39, from Winnipeg was charged with a slew of offences, including three counts of armed robbery.