Winnipeg man charged with careless driving in Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a Winnipeg man after a semi trailer was was seen being operated in an unsafe manner on Sunday.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, December 6, 2017 11:13AM CST
OPP said while officers were at the scene of a fatal collision at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, a report came in that a semi trailer was being operated without headlights or running lights.
Officers said the vehicle was located and ultimately, it was deemed unsafe to travel.
Investigators have charged a 50-year-old Winnipeg man with careless driving as a result of multiple highway laws being broken.
The man has issued a ticket and expected to appear in court in January.