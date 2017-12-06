

CTV Winnipeg





Ontario Provincial Police have charged a Winnipeg man after a semi trailer was was seen being operated in an unsafe manner on Sunday.

OPP said while officers were at the scene of a fatal collision at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, a report came in that a semi trailer was being operated without headlights or running lights.

Officers said the vehicle was located and ultimately, it was deemed unsafe to travel.

Investigators have charged a 50-year-old Winnipeg man with careless driving as a result of multiple highway laws being broken.

The man has issued a ticket and expected to appear in court in January.