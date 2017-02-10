

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg senior faces child pornography charges after police arrested him following a lengthy investigation.

Police charged the man with possession of child pornography, as well as importing, distributing, selling or possessing for the purpose of distribution or sale.

WPS said their investigation identified a Winnipeg resident who uploaded child sexual abuse imagery to a known chat room site.

Police arrested Donald Miller, 69, on Feb. 8 after police executed a search warrant at a home in Transcona.