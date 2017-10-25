

Gabrielle Marchand





A Winnipeg man is facing delivery disappointment after his elderly mother was left alone to deal with some very heavy purchases.

Mark Chornley moved to Winnipeg in 2009 after his father passed away, to help care for his mother Cecilia.

Chornley told CTV news that family comes first for him, and that he was happy to do everything he could to help the 81-year-old out.

“From yard maintenance to taking her to the store, anything she needs,” Chornley said.

Most recently, that involved going online and helping Cecilia Chornley purchase two, large steel filing cabinets from the Staples Canada website.

But after the cabinets arrived Tuesday afternoon, Chornley was shocked to hear of the delivery process that took place while his mother was home alone.

“They were actually just left on the sidewalk right here by the house,” Chornley said.

The delivery driver was by himself, and told Cecilia that he didn’t have a dolly.

“He was going to try to lift them into the house but it’s impossible,” Chornley said.

“He would have damaged them or damaged himself, so he left them here.”

With the delivery driver gone, and the cabinets sitting outside near a busy street, his mother had to call upon her sons to come to the rescue.

Chornley and his brother were able to come a few hours later and struggled with what he called an “extremely heavy” haul.

And while he said he was happy to do it, Chornley is concerned about the customer service his mother received and what could happen to other seniors who don’t have family to call upon.

“They’d still be sitting out there. Or probably someone would have taken them,” Chornley said.

Customer service representatives for Staples Canada have been in contact with the family, and Chornley hopes to have the issue resolved soon.

He’s hoping someone will apologize to his mother, and reevaluate any delivery policy to ensure other people don’t have the same experience.

In an email to CTV News, a spokesperson for Staples Canada wrote:

“Thank you for bringing this matter to our attention. We take complaints of this nature very seriously at Staples. We are currently conducting an internal investigation to understand what happened during this delivery and are re-evaluating the measures we currently have in place to determine if any adjustments need to be made to avoid this from happening again in the future. Staples delivers thousands of orders each day with high satisfaction levels and we are disappointed to hear that this customer was unhappy with their delivery experience.”