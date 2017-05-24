

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have identified the 22-year-old man who died after a stabbing in Winnipeg’s Central Park area.

Officers said Jarso Boku Ano was found Tuesday afternoon outside an apartment block in the 300 block of Kennedy Street with an upper-body stab wound.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition where he later died.

An investigation is ongoing by the Homicide Unit. Anyone with information or who may have been in the area at the time of the incident is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Winnipeg police said this is the 10th homicide of 2017.