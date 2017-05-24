Featured
Winnipeg man identified as victim in fatal stabbing
Officers said Jarso Boku was found Tuesday afternoon outside an apartment block in the 300 block of Kennedy Street with an upper-body stab wound.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, May 24, 2017 4:52PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, May 25, 2017 10:29AM CST
Winnipeg police have identified the 22-year-old man who died after a stabbing in Winnipeg’s Central Park area.
Officers said Jarso Boku Ano was found Tuesday afternoon outside an apartment block in the 300 block of Kennedy Street with an upper-body stab wound.
He was taken to hospital in critical condition where he later died.
An investigation is ongoing by the Homicide Unit. Anyone with information or who may have been in the area at the time of the incident is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
Winnipeg police said this is the 10th homicide of 2017.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Police arrest third suspect in killing of Canon Beardy
- Nigel Wright broke ethics rules during Duffy affair: watchdog
- Families of missing, murdered women urge critics to get behind national inquiry
- Truck gets stuck in sinkhole on Powers Street
- Trudeau praises benefit of sharing intelligence with the U.S. and others