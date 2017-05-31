

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg man has pleaded guilty in a crash that resulted in the deaths of three teens from Saskatchewan.

Normand Lavoie was originally charged with criminal negligence causing death and criminal negligence causing bodily harm. In a Saskatchewan courtroom on Tuesday, Lavoie pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The charges stem from an incident in May 2015 when Lavoie, 38, drove a semi-truck through a construction zone, crashing into a car.

Three high school football players -- Carter Stevenson, 17, Justin Gaja , 14, and Kristian Skalicky, 15 -- died on scene and a construction worker was injured.

The three teens from Carrot River had stopped at the construction zone on Highway 6 just south of Spalding, on their way home from practice. Lavoie’s semi crashed into them, pushing the car into a truck, which then struck a 21-year-old construction worker.

The incident sparked calls for increased highway safety and enforcement.

Court will hear sentencing submissions in August.

With files from Creeson Agecoutay