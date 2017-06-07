A Winnipeg man has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison for an assault on New Year's Day in 2016.

Shaylene Blomme, 23, was with her common law partner Christopher Rutherford, 33, celebrating at a night club.

The crown told court Wednesday morning Rutherford was intoxicated, when he took the keys to Blomme's vehicle, forced her into the passenger seat, hit her twice in the face and crashed the vehicle into a semi-trailer.

Blomme said after court that the incident was terrifying and has had a lasting impact on her.

“If someone is driving even too quickly, I freeze up, I have anxiety attacks and I suffer from PTSD from the event,” Blomme said.

READ MORE: 'No doubt in my mind I was dying that night': girlfriend of accused attacker speaks out

The defence told court Rutherford had been on steroids, has accepted responsibility and been involved with anger management and addictions programs, as well as peer tutoring other inmates with the John Howard Society.

Rutherford was charged with attempted murder, and Wednesday pled guilty to aggravated assault, breaching curfew and no contact orders.

In her ruling, Justice Joan McKelvey told the court, “these are serious matters involving domestic violence,” citing the anger displayed and continued contact.

Rutherford told the court “I would like to get back to my daughter. It’s been one hell of an experience. I would like to get back there and help with John Howard.”

Blomme said the sentence of three and a half years is disappointing. With time served, Rutherford can be released in just over two years.

"It feels like what could have been my whole life has amounted to two-and-half of his, or three-and-a-half in total, but it seems minimal for what I could have lost based on his actions," Blomme added.

Blomme said she relieved this part of her life is behind her. She is now married, and plans to renew a "no contact order" after Rutherford's release.