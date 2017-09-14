

Winnipeg police say a 27-year-old man who fled Canada after being charged with several sex crimes seven years ago has been extradited and detained.

The man was charged in April of 2010 with two counts each of sexual assault, sexual interference and incest, and was released on a promise to appear in court.

Police said that man fled, and began living in the U.S. He was arrested in Grand Forks, North Dakota, on Aug. 23, 2017, and was turned over to the Winnipeg Police Service on Sept. 13.

He has been detained.