Mayor Brian Bowman’s office has a new expense policy.

It establishes rules on payment methods and reimbursements, and requires monthly expenses be posted online.

Until now, only city councillors had an expense policy. Mayor Brian Bowman said the rules for him and his staff are long overdue.

“Just the appropriateness of spending and what you can spend money on and things like that, that policy didn’t exist in the past,” Bowman said.

Under the policy, the mayor’s office will also be the subject of an annual audit.