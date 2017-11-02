

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said a woman in North Kildonan found several Xanax pills in her child’s candy bag on Wednesday.

Officers said they met with a woman who told them her child had been trick-or-treating along Knowles Avenue, Bonner Avenue, and Rothesay Street on Halloween.

The woman told them she looked in the bag Wednesday night and noticed a small zipped bag with the pills inside.

Police want to remind the public that all Halloween candy should be examined by parents or caregivers as a safety precaution.

