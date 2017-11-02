Featured
Winnipeg mother finds Xanax pills in her child's Halloween bag
Xanax pills are shown in this photo. (Source: Pinterest)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, November 2, 2017 3:30PM CST
Winnipeg police said a woman in North Kildonan found several Xanax pills in her child’s candy bag on Wednesday.
Officers said they met with a woman who told them her child had been trick-or-treating along Knowles Avenue, Bonner Avenue, and Rothesay Street on Halloween.
The woman told them she looked in the bag Wednesday night and noticed a small zipped bag with the pills inside.
Police want to remind the public that all Halloween candy should be examined by parents or caregivers as a safety precaution.
A full list of Halloween safety tips can be found here.