Cari Kirkness is on the road to recovery.

Today the mother of two boys celebrated her youngest son’s third birthday. It is a day she very easily could have missed.

Back in February, Cari contracted a Strep-A infection, that quickly spiraled out of control.

Usually the bacteria is harmless, often found on our skin and in our mouths.

However, doctors were forced to amputate both of her legs, and her right arm to save her life. A life she is working hard to reclaim.

She is in the rehabilitation ward of the hospital now, strengthening her arm and perfecting her use of her wheelchair.

Thanks to fundraising efforts from the community, Cari’s family has had enough money to put a down payment on a house.

Now they just have to raise enough cash to make it fully wheelchair accessible. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help.