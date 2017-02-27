

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service said an officer just missed getting zapped by a Taser stun gun during a confrontation with a man suspected of using a baseball bat in an alleged assault.

On Sunday around 2:30 p.m., officers found an injured man in the area of Boyd Avenue and Powers Street. Police said they then tracked down an armed suspect a short distance away who refused to put down a bat he was carrying.

WPS said a Taser was used, but was ineffective.

The man was eventually disarmed, but police said he attempted to physically assault the officers. During the confrontation, the suspect got a hold of a stun gun and fired it in the direction of an officer, who managed to avoid getting hit in the upper body, said WPS.

Robert James Chaykowski, 19, was taken into custody and charged with both assaulting and disarming a police officer.

A female youth who allegedly tried to interfere with the arrest is also facing charges of attempting to obstruct justice and possession of marijuana.

Officers involved in the confrontation with the suspect sustained minor injuries.

With files from The Canadian Press.