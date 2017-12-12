

CTV Winnipeg





Two Canadian Olympic swimmers are set to hang up their goggles, including Winnipegger Chantal Van Landeghem.

Swimming Canada announced Tuesday that Van Landeghem, 23, and Dominique Bouchard, 26, from North Bay, Ont. will both retire.

Van Landeghem was a key member of the national Canadian team that competed in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

“Obviously the Olympics were a huge highlight but in general just racing is probably the aspect of swimming I’ll miss most,” Van Landeghem said in a news release.

“I just loved that feeling of adrenalin behind the blocks. The opportunity to get to represent my country on the highest stage for me was probably one of the greatest honours of all,” Van Landeghem said.

Swimming Canada pointed to Van Landeghem’s role in setting up the Canadian women for a bronze finish in the 4x100 metre freestyle relay. The national record swim was Canada’s first women’s relay medal in 40 years.

Van Landeghem said she now plans to focus on her Master’s degree in clinical psychology at the University of Manitoba, which she started in the fall after moving back home.

Meanwhile, four-time All-American swimmer Bouchard has returned to Sudbury, Ont., after completing a Master’s in Health Administration. She is currently applying to medical school.