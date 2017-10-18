Winnipeggers unleashed a flood of social media tributes to Gord Downie Wednesday, after news broke of The Tragically Hip frontman’s death.

The band posted a statement to their website saying Downie, 53, died Tuesday evening “with his beloved children and family close by.”

Winnipeg radio station 99.9 BOB FM, which shares a parent company with CTV News, is broadcasting a Gord Downie special tribute that can be streamed online.

Meanwhile, Winnipeg Twitter users shared their grief, as well as their memories of Downie and his impact on their lives and Canadian music and culture.