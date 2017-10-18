Winnipeggers unleashed a flood of social media tributes to Gord Downie Wednesday, after news broke of The Tragically Hip frontman’s death.

The band posted a statement to their website saying Downie, 53, died Tuesday evening “with his beloved children and family close by.”

Winnipeg radio station 99.9 BOB FM, which shares a parent company with CTV News, is broadcasting a Gord Downie special tribute that can be streamed online.

Meanwhile, Winnipeg Twitter users shared their grief, as well as their memories of Downie and his impact on their lives and Canadian music and culture.

I don't get upset when celebrities die but Gord Downie is different. He embodied everything it means to be Canadian. Respect #RIPGordDownie — Marc LeBoo�� (@marcajlebeau) October 18, 2017

We've lost our poet laureate.



Gord Downie captured Canadiana beautifully, brilliantly and honestly.



Rest Peacefully. — Davide Capone (@davec4pone) October 18, 2017

And on this, the day of his passing, we need to honour the work Gord Downie has done to seek reconciliation and healing. Do the damn thing — LM (@LisaMarieHasiuk) October 18, 2017

RIP, Gord Downie. You were a lyrical genius and an amazing, important artist, whose work will be remembered for generations. #ripGord — Saxon Miller (@saxonmiller) October 18, 2017

Rest in Peace Gord. A incredible Human and extremely proud to call a fellow Canadian , your work & passion will live on forever #RIPGord pic.twitter.com/XJlqrLdrrD — Andrew (@PegCityJetsFan) October 18, 2017

Gord, you were armed with will and determination, and grace, too. Thank you for everything you've given me, Canada, and the world. #RIPGord — Ghoulin Koop (@colinkoop) October 18, 2017