The opposition NDP is denouncing what the Manitoba government calls a reduction in administrative costs at Winnipeg personal care homes.

Personal care homes across the city have been asked by the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority to find 0.25 per cent in administrative savings in 2017/2018.

Across Winnipeg the reduction will result in a savings of just over $1 million.

The amount each care home has to cut depends on how large it is. St. Amant's River Road Place has had to trim $82,294 while Pembina Place Mennonite Personal Care Home will have to slash $9,610 in administrative spending.

Health minister Kelvin Goertzen said funding has actually gone up for personal care homes in Winnipeg and around the province.

“There’s half a million dollars more in direct patient care, in personal care homes this year and a very small reduction in administrative costs," Goertzen told reporters Friday following Question Period. “I understand the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority did ask personal care homes in Winnipeg to look for a quarter of a per cent of savings in administrative costs, vacant positions and other administrative means.”

“Reducing administrative costs is consistent with what our government has talked about for many years both before we came into government and since we’ve come into government because when you reduce those administrative costs they go into direct frontline care.”

Opposition leader Wab Kinew said there's still a net loss of half a million dollars.

“So you do the math you can see that the net impact is damaging to these personal care homes," said Kinew. “What it means is that this cut is going to impact those extra services that make life better, more enjoyable and improve the overall wellness and mental health of seniors in these homes.”

Misericordia Place said it will find savings through Workers Compensation Board premiums because of very few workplace injuries. A spokesperson said patient care will not be affected.

St. Amant CEO John Leggat said River Road Place is rolling back cafeteria hours which is used by staff and visitors and will hold off filling a corporate position.

Goertzen argued the reduction won't affect frontline services or frontline staff.

“The impact will be that there’s more money this year to fund individual beds," said Goertzen. "There’s more frontline services being provided for those beds, there’s more money available for that.”