Police officers in Winnipeg may have already saved lives using naloxone.

Last month, the provincial government announced a $30,000 grant to equip Manitoba police with the fentanyl antidote kit.

In a report to the police board, Chief Danny Smyth said between Dec. 29 and Jan. 2, officers used naloxone during three separate incidents to revive individuals who became unconscious or had trouble breathing. He said this prevented potentially fatal overdoses.

The chief said he wants to create a robust plan to deal with the public health and safety effects of opioid use.