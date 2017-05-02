

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have taken a 34-year-old man, who is the subject of two Canada-wide arrest warrants, into custody.

Tuesday afternoon police had blocked off Pritchard Avenue, between McKenzie Street and McGregor Street.

The police tactical vehicle, along with a number of officers, was on scene. Some officers were seen with their weapons drawn.

Police said they have taken Christopher Matthew Brass into custody.

Brass is wanted in connection to numerous violent offences, including some incidents where a firearm was discharged.