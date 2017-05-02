Featured
Winnipeg police arrest wanted man at North End home
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, May 2, 2017 3:50PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, May 2, 2017 6:34PM CST
Winnipeg police have taken a 34-year-old man, who is the subject of two Canada-wide arrest warrants, into custody.
Tuesday afternoon police had blocked off Pritchard Avenue, between McKenzie Street and McGregor Street.
The police tactical vehicle, along with a number of officers, was on scene. Some officers were seen with their weapons drawn.
Police said they have taken Christopher Matthew Brass into custody.
Brass is wanted in connection to numerous violent offences, including some incidents where a firearm was discharged.
