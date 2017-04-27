

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 33-year-old man.

Jason Desmarais was reported missing on Monday, having been last seen in the West End area.

Police said he was wearing black Nike runners, blue jeans, a black long-sleeved sweater and carrying a black Shapes duffle-bag.

WPS is concerned for his well-being and is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.