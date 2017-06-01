Winnipeg police officers are sent into dangerous situations on a regular basis.

A crash on Tuesday is one of those occasions, when police said a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed crashed into another vehicle. A suspect then ran from the scene, a lone officer chasing behind, according to police.

However, the Winnipeg Police Association said the officer could not get any help to make the arrest.

“He was unable to call for backup,” said Moe Sabourin, president with the police association.

Sabourin said that is because the officer's new radio was not working.

The Winnipeg Police Service is transitioning from its old radios to a new multi-million dollar system from United States based Harris Corporation.

“We're aware of two incidents that we're investigating that focused on degrading or problematic transmissions,” Const. Rob Carver said.

Carver said the new system met all its criteria in testing. Now during the rollout, it is doing what they hoped it would do.

WPS said it would never put its members lives in jeopardy with a faulty system.

“It has to work all the time, under every condition,” Carver added.

WPA agrees and hopes any issues with the system are addressed quickly.

"Being able to call for backup, and knowing that transmission has gotten through to the other members, because things can turn very bad in a very short time, in split seconds,” Sabourin said.

WPS said the transition period will play out over the next 40 days. Officials said they will not be satisfied unless the new radios work flawlessly.