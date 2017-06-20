Featured
Winnipeg Police Association votes in favour of city’s latest contract offer
City council still needs to approve the contract. (File Image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, June 20, 2017 12:33PM CST
The Winnipeg Police Association has voted overwhelmingly to accept the city’s latest contract offer.
1,400 out of an eligible 1,950 members cast ballots and voted about 95 per cent in favour to accept the deal.
“We’d rather negotiate a deal rather than go to arbitration, and we worked diligently with the city to make it happen,” said WPA President Moe Sabourin.
Details of the deal still have not been made public, but Sabourin said it includes a modest wage increase.
“We think this contract is fair for us and for the city,” he added.
City council still needs to approve the contract.
