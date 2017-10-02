Featured
Winnipeg police charge teen after hidden machete taken on transit bus
Winnipeg police say patrol officers were on board the bus on Sunday and noticed the handle of an 18-inch machete sticking out of a teen's waistband. (File image)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 2, 2017 2:19PM CST
A 17-year-old boy is accused of getting on a Winnipeg bus with a machete concealed in the leg of his jeans.
Winnipeg police say patrol officers were on board the bus on Sunday and noticed the handle of an 18-inch machete sticking out of a teen's waistband.
The teen was arrested on the bus.
He has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.