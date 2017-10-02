

The Canadian Press





A 17-year-old boy is accused of getting on a Winnipeg bus with a machete concealed in the leg of his jeans.

Winnipeg police say patrol officers were on board the bus on Sunday and noticed the handle of an 18-inch machete sticking out of a teen's waistband.

The teen was arrested on the bus.

He has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.