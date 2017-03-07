Featured
Winnipeg police checking into hotels to counter human trafficking
The Winnipeg Police Service's Counter Exploitation Unit visited 43 hotels in February as part of Project Check-In, to educate staff and management about the signs of exploitation. (File Image)
Published Tuesday, March 7, 2017 10:41AM CST
Police are checking into Winnipeg hotels in an attempt curb prostitution and human trafficking.
The Winnipeg Police Service's Counter Exploitation Unit visited 43 hotels in February as part of Project Check-In, to educate staff and management about the signs of exploitation.
Six people deemed at high risk were interviewed, two sex-trade customers were warned and one arrest warrant was executed.
A report also said the unit is working with hotels and realtors near the airport, frequented by out of town sex trade workers, to combat human trafficking.
