Featured
Winnipeg police, city reach tentative deal
WPA President Moe Sabourin said the negotiating committee is recommending members accept the contract. (File Image)
Published Tuesday, June 6, 2017 10:30AM CST
The Winnipeg Police Association and the City of Winnipeg have a tentative contract in place.
The WPA confirmed to CTV News a deal has been reached. However, the details of the contract are not being released.
WPA President Moe Sabourin said the negotiating committee is recommending members accept the contract.
A vote will take place later this month.