

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service has charged a 41-year-old man after finding child pornography at a home in Transcona.

An investigation led by the internet child exploitation unit found electronic file videos of child porn that were being accessed and distributed from the home.

Scott Sovak has been charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

Sovak has been detained in police custody.