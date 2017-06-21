Featured
Winnipeg police find child pornography at home in Transcona
Scott Sovak has been charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and distribution of child pornography. (File Image)
Published Wednesday, June 21, 2017 12:03PM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service has charged a 41-year-old man after finding child pornography at a home in Transcona.
An investigation led by the internet child exploitation unit found electronic file videos of child porn that were being accessed and distributed from the home.
Scott Sovak has been charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and distribution of child pornography.
Sovak has been detained in police custody.
